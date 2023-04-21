Coach Cal Satellite Camp to stop in Jackson

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari’s Satellite Camp tour is back this summer, with stops across the Bluegrass including in Eastern Kentucky.

The camp will be at Jackson City High School on June 6 from 3-6 p.m., with registration open on the UK Athletics website.

The camps offer a unique opportunity for Wildcat basketball fans to learn from the Hall of Fame coach and members of the 2023-24 roster.

All camps are open to both boys and girls ages 7 to 17. A limited number of spots are available for all camps and are based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost for each camp is $99 per camper and includes a camp T-shirt, three hours of instruction with Coach Calipari and the Kentucky basketball staff and players, competitions, autograph sessions, along with question and answer sessions with Coach Cal.

All camps will open sites one hour before check-in.

