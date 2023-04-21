C.J. Fredrick entering transfer portal

Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots between South Carolina State's Dallas James, left, and Justin...
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots between South Carolina State's Dallas James, left, and Justin Wilson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky guard C.J. Fredrick is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

Fredrick, who played at Covington Catholic High School, averaged 6.1 PPG and shot 35.1% from the field in 27 games this past season for the Wildcats.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native missed the entire 2021-22 season due to having to have surgery on his left hamstring.

