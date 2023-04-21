C.J. Fredrick entering transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky guard C.J. Fredrick is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media Friday.

Fredrick, who played at Covington Catholic High School, averaged 6.1 PPG and shot 35.1% from the field in 27 games this past season for the Wildcats.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native missed the entire 2021-22 season due to having to have surgery on his left hamstring.

