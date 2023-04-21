Big Sandy Community & Technical College hosts Leading Ladies Conference

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Women from across the Bluegrass gathered at Big Sandy Community & Technical College in a celebration of female leadership.

Big Sandy Community & Technical College, Hazard Community & Technical College and the University of Pikeville hosted the conference with the goal of connecting and empowering women in leadership and women with an interest in becoming leaders.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was the keynote speaker and HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon spoke on the Expert Leadership Panel.

