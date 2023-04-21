Annual festival coming to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 23rd year in a row, the Spring Planting and Music Festival is coming to Oneida. The free event will feature live music, demonstrations of skills and more.

The festival, which will be held at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area on April 29, is meant to celebrate the coming of spring and Appalachian culture.

Visitors will be able to watch live music from several bands and musicians starting at 10:00 a.m. The festival opens with a birding walk at 8:00 a.m., but people will be able to enjoy several events and demonstrations that run all day.

The full itinerary can be seen below.

Big South Fork officials advised people to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the festival.

