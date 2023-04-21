2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 46th edition of Pikeville’s Hillbilly Days Festival has brought folks from all over for food, fun and sun.

“It’s fantastic to see this number of people in Pikeville,” said City Manager Philip Elswick. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our city.”

Day 2 of the weekend-long festival is set to feature music and vendors, leading up to the headlining concert from Trace Adkins.

“It’s very important, central to our mission you know, promoting the heritage and preserving the history of our region,” said Jason Belcher, Director of the Big Sandy Heritage Center. “Hillbilly Days is a really excellent venue for us to do that because it ties into the theme.”

Hillbilly Days continues throughout downtown Pikeville all weekend long.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owsley County Missing Person
Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Leslie County
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County
Authorities have upgraded the charges against a parent after one of their twin babies was found...
Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

Latest News

Temporary Housing Units
FEMA receiving applications to buy travel trailers as occupancy decreases
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was the keynote speaker at the Leading Ladies Conference
Big Sandy Community & Technical College hosts Leading Ladies Conference
Kentucky State Police Raises $9,185 for Special Olympics Kentucky
‘Cover the Cruiser’ raises thousands statewide for Special Olympics
HOT RODS
Hot Rod’s Pizza holds ribbon-cutting, soft opening for Junior’s Hibachi storefront