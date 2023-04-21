2023 Hillbilly Days Festival rolls into day two

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 46th edition of Pikeville’s Hillbilly Days Festival has brought folks from all over for food, fun and sun.

“It’s fantastic to see this number of people in Pikeville,” said City Manager Philip Elswick. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase our city.”

Day 2 of the weekend-long festival is set to feature music and vendors, leading up to the headlining concert from Trace Adkins.

“It’s very important, central to our mission you know, promoting the heritage and preserving the history of our region,” said Jason Belcher, Director of the Big Sandy Heritage Center. “Hillbilly Days is a really excellent venue for us to do that because it ties into the theme.”

Hillbilly Days continues throughout downtown Pikeville all weekend long.

