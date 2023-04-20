Warm and breezy today, fire danger high across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be a summer preview today as temperatures soar. Our dry stretch continues, so remember, no burning until we get some rain.

Today and Tonight

After a milder morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, we will make a run at the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a breezy day, and parts of the area are under a Red Flag/Fire Weather Warning, so be extra careful when it comes to anything involving fire, including throwing cigarette butts out the window. With as dry as we are, it would not take much for a fire to get quickly out of control.

On a more positive note, outside of the warm temps, the kickoff for Hillbilly Days in Pikeville looks very nice!

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances continue to push later and later into Friday evening and Friday night, but the clouds will start rolling in quick during the daytime hours. Southwest winds should push us back into the low 80s, even with the cloud cover. I can’t rule out a stray rain chance during the afternoon and early evening hours, but I think the bulk of it holds off until late. Scattered showers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, definitely increase as the front moves in Friday night. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows will drop to around 50.

Rain chances will hang around into early Saturday before tapering off to spotty showers. The final day of Hillbilly Days looks a little dreary. It will be cooler too as the front moves through. Highs will only top out in the mid-60s, which is a big change from the past few days. We definitely need the rain to help with forest fires, so we will definitely take it. Lows will drop to around 40 as skies try to clear Saturday night.

Sunday looks pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cooler though with highs only getting to around 60.

Have a good day! Stay cool!

