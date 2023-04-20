Volunteers gather to remove flood debris in Whitesburg

Volunteers picking up flood debris
Volunteers picking up flood debris(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A wide range of flood debris remains in rivers and on creek banks in Whitesburg.

“You can see a lot of the river banks, but when you really get out there, there’s so much debris. So much trash that’s washed out,” Double Kwik Marketing Director Whitney Justice said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Double Kwik sponsored a river sweep in the Letcher County town, and volunteers joined in traveling through the steep terrain and muddy water.

“It’s taking us much longer than we anticipated, but we’re working hard to clean up as much as we can today,” Whitney Justice said.

The battle to reach debris is another step in a long recovery process from the July 2022 flood.

“A lot of people are still traumatized from it to be honest with you, but I’ve seen so much strength in coworkers, in friends, in relatives. The strength is amazing, and their faith, they have a lot of faith that’s getting them through. Faith in the Lord,” volunteer Vicki May said.

With faith and pride in the mountains, volunteers are working to fully restore the natural beauty of their area.

“They’re proud of where they’re from. They’re proud of how beautiful our area is. People have been very excited to help and give back, and donate their time. You know, we’re out on a Thursday when people have much better things to do, but they’re here with us and working to clean up our area,” Whitney Justice said.

Justice also said Double Kwik is working with other organizations to put together more river sweeps in the future.

