Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4-20-2023 Update: A missing person case in Owsley County has turned deadly.

Officials with the sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page early Thursday morning Melissa Roberts’s body was found earlier this week.

We’re told the woman was found near her home on Tuesday.

No other information was released about the death.

The post asked for thoughts and prayers for her family.

Original Story 4-13-2023:

Officials with the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

They said Melissa Neeley Roberts, 44, was last seen two to three weeks ago.

Melissa’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to her location.

If you have any information, you can call the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office at 606-593-5161 or Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

