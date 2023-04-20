Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Cameron Aaron and Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4-20-2023 Update: A missing person case in Owsley County has turned deadly.

Officials with the sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page early Thursday morning Melissa Roberts’s body was found earlier this week.

We’re told the woman was found near her home on Tuesday.

No other information was released about the death.

The post asked for thoughts and prayers for her family.

Original Story 4-13-2023:

Officials with the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

They said Melissa Neeley Roberts, 44, was last seen two to three weeks ago.

Melissa’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to her location.

If you have any information, you can call the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office at 606-593-5161 or Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
We’re told the fire broke out Thursday at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County. The fire...
Wildfire at popular Kentucky state park not contained
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County man facing host of charges after leading police on ‘lengthy foot chase’

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County
Hot weather
Warm and breezy today, fire danger high across the region
Photo Courtesy: Parkinson's In Motion Facebook
Event planned next weekend to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease
Pike County Fire Followup - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Fire Followup - 11:00 p.m.