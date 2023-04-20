Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Laurel County.

It happened last Thursday night on South Laurel Road in London.

Officers with the London Police Department noticed a car on the road had what a report called “an improper registration plate” which led to the stop.

When the officer approached the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

He asked the driver, Ceanna Neiderman, 24, of London, to step out. When she did, police say she was unsteady on her feet and her eyes were red and glossy looking.

A check with dispatch also showed four active arrest warrants on the suspect. She also failed several field sobriety tests.

Police then searched the car and found two used needles that they believed were used to take meth. Neiderman also handed over a plastic baggie with a leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

She was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and other traffic charges along with the outstanding warrants.

Neiderman was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

