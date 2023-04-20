Tenn. GOP lawmaker resigns after investigation into workplace harassment

The subcommittee has not released what details were in the complaint.
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City
State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An East Tennessee lawmaker has resigned Thursday after he violated a discrimination and harassment policy, according to an internal investigation by a state subcommittee.

In a letter to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment subcommittee said Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, violated the Tennessee General Assembly discrimination and harassment policy based on its investigation into a complaint.

The subcommittee has not released what details were in the complaint. However, a lawmaker told WMSV4 Campbell violated the policy by communicating with an intern in the legislature. Campbell resigned Thursday afternoon.

The letter to Sexton detailing the workplace violation was sent before Sexton and other House Republicans expelled Rep. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were reprimanded for leading a gun reform protest on the House floor. Campbell was the vice chair of the House Republican Caucus.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

