Second person charged in Campbell Co. overdose death two years later

DeAnthony Gilmore-Page, charged in the Campbell County overdose death of Abraham Zenas Wallace
DeAnthony Gilmore-Page, charged in the Campbell County overdose death of Abraham Zenas Wallace(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A second person was charged in an overdose death that happened in Campbell County two years ago, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Wednesday.

TBI and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials began investigating the death of Abraham Zenas Wallace in April of 2021. Wallace was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro, with the cause of death being pegged as overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Campbell Co. woman indicted, charged in husband’s overdose death

Sonya Brotherton, Wallace’s wife, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to her husband, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.

Sonya Brotherton

During the investigation, officials indicted and charged Wallace’s wife, Sonya Brotherton. Now, they have charged DeAnthony Gilmore-Page in connection to the death.

Gilmore-Page was charged with second degree murder and taken to the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

