Record Store Day 2023 is this Saturday

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up this Saturday is a nation-wide event celebrating independently owned record stores.

In its 16th year- Record Store Day is an event where exclusive music releases are only available at brick and mortar independent record stores. Of the 1,400 stores that participate in Record Store Day nation-wide one is located right here in Mercer County- Cheap Thrill Records.

”Music companies and artists release exclusive albums, limited edition stuff. It really benefits us and the shoppers. Money isn’t going to the big conglomerate stores and keeping independent music stores like us alive,” said Cheap Thrills Records Employee Sean Robertson.

Some of the musicians with Record Store Day exclusives this year include Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac. 2023 is the first year since 1987 where vinyl records are outselling routinely outselling CD’s- which may make this year’s event the biggest one yet.

