Rain and cooler temperatures work back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a pleasant and increasingly warm week throughout the mountains. However, big changes are on the way as a much cooler airmass looks to work into the region through the weekend...bringing the possibility for showers.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Here come the clouds as we head through the nighttime hours tonight with that next system working into the region. That will keep things milder overnight, with lows only falling into the lower 60s.

However, while clouds continue to increase, I think we’re dry to start Friday and for much of the day. Southwesterly winds will help overcome the comparative lack of sunshine to help us warm back into the middle and upper 70s for a daytime high. I think showers look increasingly likely as we head past dark Friday night and into the overnight hours as we cool back to the middle 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

It’s looking like a soggy and cool start to the weekend as showers continue into Saturday morning. They’ll slowly taper off from west to east throughout the day, so scattered showers can’t be ruled out. The cooler air behind the front and clouds in the region will keep highs below normal, only in the middle 60s. We’ll have to look out for some frostiness in the sheltered valleys on Saturday night as lows dip back into the lower 40s.

One of those chilly April Sundays as clouds clear out. We’ll be dry, but cool as highs only make it into the middle 50s despite sunshine slowly making a return. We’ll keep increasing the sunshine as we head into the new work week, with highs back into the 60s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. However, some showers may try to make a return as we head for the middle and latter half of next week.

