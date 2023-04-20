Pulaski County traffic stop leads to two drug arrests

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop for speeding turned into a drug arrest in Pulaski County.

In the early hours of April 20, two men were pulled over for speeding through a construction zone. Police opted to deploy their K9 unit, Leo, to check the car, and found a garbage bag containing two bags of methamphetamine as well as bags of meth on both passengers.

Jimmie Hafley, 52, of Somerset was arrested and charged for his careless driving and trafficking of more than two grams of meth. Gerald Bruner, 51, of Somerset, was arrested and charged for drug paraphernalia and trafficking of more than two grams of meth.

Both men were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

