Pulaski County couple charged with housing fraud

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County couple is charged with defrauding the Kentucky Housing Corporation Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

Police say Tina Kirby, 32, of Somerset, and Donald Brown, 32, of Nancy, received benefits beginning in February for a property that was reportedly sold in November of 2022.

Officers say the couple received benefits totaling $3,400 to avoid being evicted under the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.

Police report that the couple was found squatting at the residence in question and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

