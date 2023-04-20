Pikeville’s Cassidy Slater signs with Tennessee Cheer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky cheerleader is trading one legacy program for another.

Cassidy Slater signed with Tennessee cheer after a successful high school career with Pikeville.

The Panthers won the UCA National Title in Small Varsity DII in 2021 and 2022, and won the KHSAA All-Girls Small Division in December.

Tennessee is one of the top college cheer programs in the country, winning the D1A Game Day competition in 2020 and 2021 and coming in second in 2023.

