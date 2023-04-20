Pikeville’s Cassidy Slater signs with Tennessee Cheer

Pikeville cheerleader Cassidy Slater signs with Tennessee
Pikeville cheerleader Cassidy Slater signs with Tennessee(DUSTY LAYNE | Courtesy of Dusty Layne)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky cheerleader is trading one legacy program for another.

Cassidy Slater signed with Tennessee cheer after a successful high school career with Pikeville.

The Panthers won the UCA National Title in Small Varsity DII in 2021 and 2022, and won the KHSAA All-Girls Small Division in December.

Tennessee is one of the top college cheer programs in the country, winning the D1A Game Day competition in 2020 and 2021 and coming in second in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owsley County Missing Person
Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Leslie County
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

Latest News

Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for NCAA hearing
Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for NCAA hearing
Kentucky infielder Erin Coffel (21) during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021, in...
Coffel, Kowalik named USA Softball National Player of the Year finalists
The Commodores needed a seventh inning rally to beat Breathitt County.
Perry Central beats Breathitt County in walk-off fashion
UK shows near-complete Kroger Field surface