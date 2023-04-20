Perry County flood victim and volunteer receives East KY Leadership Award

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When floods ravaged Eastern Kentucky in July of 2022, everyone in the region stepped up to help their neighbor.

Donna Campbell with the Lost Creek Fire Department sprung to action when the floods hit her Perry County home.

“We were out trying to find them, to get them to safety,” said Campbell. “That was our major thing for two days, was to get into people’s homes and find them.”

Members of the Lost Creek Fire Department worked tirelessly to get flood victims out of their homes, and when the water level decreased, they kept working.

“We have trucks come in loaded with supplies,” said Campbell. “Food. We give out food boxes. Clothing. Bedding. Furniture. Anything that they pretty much need, we can try to find it.”

Months after the flood, Donna Campbell will be receiving an award at the 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Conference in Hazard.

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be held at Hazard Community and Technical College from April 27-28.

