Perry Central beats Breathitt County in walk-off fashion
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of controversy on a bunt call, the Commodores overcame to win.
Perry Central beat Breathitt County, 3-2, off a walk-off RBI single to grab their fifth win of the season.
The Commodores and the Bobcats will play a rematch on Friday in Jackson.
See below for scores all over the mountains.
BASEBALL
Berea 12, Owsley County 7
Estill County 4, Powell County 3
Floyd Central 10, Prestonsburg 8
Morgan County 11, Jackson City 0 (5 innings)
Paintsville 7, Johnson Central 4
Perry Central 3, Breathitt County 2
SOFTBALL
Estill County 13, Lee County 0 (5 innings)
Johnson Central 13, Paintsville 2 (5 innings)
Magoffin County 16, Martin County 11
