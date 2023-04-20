Perry Central beats Breathitt County in walk-off fashion

By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of controversy on a bunt call, the Commodores overcame to win.

Perry Central beat Breathitt County, 3-2, off a walk-off RBI single to grab their fifth win of the season.

The Commodores and the Bobcats will play a rematch on Friday in Jackson.

See below for scores all over the mountains.

BASEBALL

Berea 12, Owsley County 7

Estill County 4, Powell County 3

Floyd Central 10, Prestonsburg 8

Morgan County 11, Jackson City 0 (5 innings)

Paintsville 7, Johnson Central 4

Perry Central 3, Breathitt County 2

SOFTBALL

Estill County 13, Lee County 0 (5 innings)

Johnson Central 13, Paintsville 2 (5 innings)

Magoffin County 16, Martin County 11

