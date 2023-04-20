Ohio high school students helping flood victims

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 juniors and seniors from the Grant Career Center in Bethel, Ohio, are helping clean a home in Breathitt County that was impacted by the July flood.

Grant Career Center Superintendent Mike Parry said they connected with a local group, ‘Love Your Neighbor Kentucky.’

“We thought it was a prime opportunity to come and lend a hand in the area and give what we can, which in this case, is some strong backs and some willingness to help,” he said.

He added that it is important for the students to give back because not all forms of giving are the same.

“When you talk about giving, you are not talking about reaching into your pocket, right. It does not matter how much money you have or how many things you have. Every person in this world is in a place where they can give their time and energy and effort,” he explained.

Student Louisa Mitchell said that because she has participated in past community service events for her school, she thought it would be a great idea to come to Kentucky.

“I wanted to take that, and take all my learning of helping people that I have done and utilize that to come and help this family,” she said.

Having a flood back home, Mitchell said she knows what it is like for the people around you to lose everything, making her want to help even more.

“It is something that everyone can personally connect to in some certain way. When they see that being down the street or al the way two hours from your home, it connects you in a way that is like ‘That could have been my neighbor,’” she explained.

Parry said that even though the group is going back to Ohio on Friday, he hopes that students get the opportunity to continue these efforts in the future.

“I hope that we can continue doing some good work and traveling to Hazard, or other places if and when they need us, to show the kids that we always have the opportunity to act and we always have the opportunity to serve,” he said.

The group operated a canned food drive in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County on Wednesday, donating items to flood victims in the area and the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

