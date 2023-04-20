‘My hope is that we can get restocked’: Fire at EKY nonprofit leaves staff shocked but hopeful for the future

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Thursday morning fire at the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance building left the staff and volunteers in shock.

“I was feeling defeated really because I knew this was going to change what our mission is. I knew it was going to change pastor Nickols plans to put his church here, and I felt sad about it all,” said Susie Williams, who Works with the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance.

The hunger alliance has been temporarily located inside the future location of Panbowl Full Gospel Church, and the hunger alliance staff recently announced they were in the process of finding a new building.

“We’ve been looking for buildings everywhere and we’ve not been able to find anything,” said Williams.

After the fire Thursday morning the staff said all of the food and clothes inside were contaminated by smoke and water.

“The amount of clothing that we had to toss was just unreal and there’s still more coming out. I would say we’ve lost 95 percent of the stuff that is in there,” said volunteer Arzella Howard.

The fire left the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance not just closed for the day but indefinitely.

“That makes you realize that your mission is probably stopping right now because you don’t have a building and there is no need to restock this one because this church is going to be here. I just feel like, what is God’s plan? What is he wanting us to do,” said Williams.

The staff said they are continuing to trust the Lord even in the unknown, and they believe their services will continue helping their community in the future.

“My hope is that we can get restocked. If not here, somewhere else and that we can help them. These people need help they need it,” said Williams. “We just really enjoy what we do here. We sure do.”

The Jackson Fire Department assistant fire chief, Charles Noble said the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

