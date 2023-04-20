Monticello police officer on the mend after motorcycle accident

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One week after an accident that put Officer Jeramy Thompson in the ICU, he is on the road to recovery.

Thompson was thrown from his motorcycle at the London intersection of Kentucky 30 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

He was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. One week and several surgeries later, Thompson is expected to be transferred closer to home.

“Jeramy’s the type that does things not for recognition,” said Chief Joey Hoover, with the Monticello Police. “In the past year, he and his wife bought coats for individuals. He’s helped people with food and in other ways.”

The City of Monticello is in the process of planning fundraisers for the family.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owsley County Missing Person
Update: Missing Owsley County woman found dead
Logan Kozlowski was reportedly hit and killed by a car in a parking lot in Virginia.
‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway in Leslie County
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
Volunteers picking up flood debris
Volunteers gather to remove flood debris in Whitesburg
Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by...
FDA approves new Covid-19 booster as cases in Commonwealth level out
Lawrence County High School
Lawrence County High School evacuated for smoking cell phone, students and faculty safe