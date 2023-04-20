Monticello police officer on the mend after motorcycle accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One week after an accident that put Officer Jeramy Thompson in the ICU, he is on the road to recovery.

Thompson was thrown from his motorcycle at the London intersection of Kentucky 30 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London.

He was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. One week and several surgeries later, Thompson is expected to be transferred closer to home.

“Jeramy’s the type that does things not for recognition,” said Chief Joey Hoover, with the Monticello Police. “In the past year, he and his wife bought coats for individuals. He’s helped people with food and in other ways.”

The City of Monticello is in the process of planning fundraisers for the family.

