Lawrence County’s Kaden Gillespie signs with Centre

By Austin Hicks
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County’s Kaden Gillespie signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Centre College.

Gillespie lead Lawrence County in receiving yards last season with 401 yards on 32 receptions. Along the way, he helped lead Lawrence County to its first victory over Belfry in over two decades.

