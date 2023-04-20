Lawrence County High School evacuated for smoking cell phone, students and faculty safe

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and faculty at Lawrence County High School were evacuated as a smoking cell phone triggered fire alarms.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher, a student was using a cracked cell phone in a science class when the phone began smoking. The student threw the phone into a lab sink, trying to put out the smoke, and instead caused more smoke.

Louisa Fire Department was called in response to the fire alarm, and the school was evacuated while crews cleared smoke from the classroom.

Dr. Fletcher told WYMT that the situation lasted slightly longer than a standard fire drill, and that students and faculty were safely back in the building thirty minutes later.

