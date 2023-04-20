KSP accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting.

Several animal welfare groups wrote a letter to Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron and held a news conference saying, “Cockfighting goes on because people think they can get away with it.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports one of the groups says it gave state police cockfight schedules and called during the events.

State police responded, saying KSP investigates tips about illegal activity “to the fullest extent.”

