KSP accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting

KSP accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is accused of not doing enough to investigate cockfighting.

Several animal welfare groups wrote a letter to Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron and held a news conference saying, “Cockfighting goes on because people think they can get away with it.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports one of the groups says it gave state police cockfight schedules and called during the events.

State police responded, saying KSP investigates tips about illegal activity “to the fullest extent.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
We’re told the fire broke out Thursday at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County. The fire...
Wildfire at popular Kentucky state park not contained
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Bell County man facing host of charges after leading police on ‘lengthy foot chase’

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges in Laurel County
Hot weather
Warm and breezy today, fire danger high across the region
Photo Courtesy: Parkinson's In Motion Facebook
Event planned next weekend to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease
Breathitt County Dumping - April 19, 2023
Breathitt County Dumping - April 19, 2023
Pike County Fire Followup - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Fire Followup - 11:00 p.m.