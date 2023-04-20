Hillbilly Days Festival kicks off in Pikeville

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hillbilly Days Festival is back, filling downtown Pikeville with fun, food and folks from all around.

For the 46th event, officials say hundreds of merchants and booths are settled on the streets to get in on the fun.

“We have over 230 vendors here at Hillbilly Days this year, which is awesome. There’s new faces there’s familiar faces,” said Asst. Tourism Director Lauren McCoart.

Representatives with the Shriners Hospital for Children say the event will raise between $5,000 to $7,000 this weekend, which will go to the hospital’s mission to help kids in need.

“We treat about… probably about 10,000 children a year with different kinds of disabilities,” said representative Champ Champion. “Cleft pallet, any kind of muscular, skeletal diseases, scoliosis.”

He said he hopes more people will come out to support the cause and enjoy the atmosphere.

The festival continues Friday and Saturday.

