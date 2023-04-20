Guest Weather from the first day of Hillbilly Days 2023

sponsored by Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds, and the City of Pikeville
Come out and see us in Downtown Pikeville for Guest Weather!(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was a warm, but sunny day in Downtown Pikeville for folks to try their hand at Guest Weather! Folks from all across the region showed up at the festival to try their hand at forecasting the weather!

Guest Weather is brought to you all festival long by Wolfe, Williams & Reynolds and the City of Pikeville!

You can see everything below.

