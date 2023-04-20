Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for NCAA hearing

Jeremy Pruitt and the University of Tennessee are at the center of NCAA hearings in Cincinnati.
Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for NCAA hearing
Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt appears for NCAA hearing(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared for their first day of NCAA hearings in Cincinnati Wednesday.

The NCAA served the university with 18 allegations back in July, centering on Pruitt’s operation of the football program. Only one involved the university itself, saying that UT failed to appropriately monitor the football program.

The rest focus on Pruitt’s and his staff’s actions, with investigators saying they gave cash and gifts to recruits, players and their families. Those gifts allegedly totaled around $60,000.

Previous Coverage: NCAA releases allegations in Tennessee Football Jeremy Pruitt investigation

WVLT Volquest media partner Brent Hubbs explained what comes next.

“You have two cases going on separately here,” Hubbs said. “Jeremy Pruitt is one of the level one violations; there will be punishment levied against Jeremy Pruitt, separate from the University of Tennessee. From the University of Tennessee standpoint, when this hearing ends the committee on infractions comes back with a penalty, a judgment if you will.”

That penalty should come by late June, Hubbs said. If the university gets a penalty, they could appeal it, especially since UT has been cooperating with the investigation and self-reported the infractions to the NCAA.

