FDA approves new Covid-19 booster as cases in Commonwealth level out

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The FDA has approved a new bivalent booster shot for those over the age of 65 and those that are immunocompromised.

Here in the Commonwealth, 119 counties are in the green on the latest Covid-19 map, except for Letcher County, which is in the red.

As we enter the busy summer travel season, worries about the pandemic, for many, have faded away.

“What I am seeing here, I haven’t had a Covid-19 patient admitted to the hospital in a couple months now,” said Medical Director for Primary Care Center of Eastern Kentucky, Dr. John Jones.

Dr. Jones believes the pandemic, as we know it, is over.

“I would say yes, that it’s over, at least based on what I am seeing in our local area,” he said. “I couldn’t speak on the numbers worldwide.”

Still, Dr. Jones recommends getting vaccinated. The new FDA-approved bivalent booster is eligible for those over 65 who got their most recent booster more than four months ago and for those with a weakened immune system who got their booster more than two months ago.

“You know, they did the updated vaccines now where it has the addition of the Omicron, I believe it’s the B.A.4 and B.A.5 variants,” said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones says it’s important to get vaccinated to stop flare-ups like we are seeing in Letcher County.

“I still think it’s a good idea to get it, just like a flu shot,” he said. “You can protect your neighbor by protecting yourself, so not only do we want the elderly and the very young, but everybody in between to have the vaccination.”

Those getting their first vaccines now will start with the new bivalent shots.

