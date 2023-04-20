Event planned next weekend to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world.

It affects more than 10 million people in the United States alone and between 10 and 15 million worldwide.

More than 200 people face a new diagnosis of Parkinson’s every day.

A group based in Laurel County, Parkinson’s in Motion, is gaining some national attention for their work to help those affected with tools to help themselves and improve their quality of life.

WYMT’s Neil Middleton sat down Wednesday with two representatives from the organization about why this cause to see what it is so important to them.

The group is hosting a 5K walk run on Saturday, April 29th in London to help raise awareness about the disorder. You can find more information about how to register for the race and about the event and some of the special guests that will be there here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.