Death investigation underway in Leslie County

Death investigation underway
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an incident Wednesday night in Leslie County.

Coroner Greg Walker tells WYMT his office was called out to the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River near Owls Nest Road.

Not much information is being released about what led up to the death, but we do know the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy Thursday morning.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are investigating the case.

We have reached out to them, but have not heard back.

