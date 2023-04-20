Death investigation underway in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an incident Wednesday night in Leslie County.

Coroner Greg Walker tells WYMT his office was called out to the Middle Fork of the Kentucky River near Owls Nest Road.

Not much information is being released about what led up to the death, but we do know the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy Thursday morning.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are investigating the case.

We have reached out to them, but have not heard back.

