Crews continue to work to contain fire at Natural Bridge

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 100 acres at Natural Bridge State Park have burned as a wildfire continues to burn.

Firefighters and other first responders are on the ground and in the air working to contain the fire and deliver water.

“We’ll have 3,000 gallons of water available this afternoon that we can be mobile with and get wherever they needed outside of the trails,” said Tyler Phillips, with the Tri Community Fire Department.

The trails at Natural Bridge will not be reopened until the fire has been contained, but people are still able to hike on all federally-owned land in the Red River Gorge.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.