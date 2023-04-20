Coffel, Kowalik named USA Softball National Player of the Year finalists

(WYMT) - A pair of Wildcats have been recognized as among the best in the country.

USA Softball named Kentucky infielder Erin Coffel and catcher Kayla Kowalik as finalists for their National Player of the Year Award.

The Wildcats are two of 25 names on the list of finalists. That will be cut down to 10 on May 3.

Coffel has dominated the plate in 2023 as the nation’s leader in walks. She holds a .424 batting average with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Kowalik is the Cats’ batting average leader with .440 on 59 hits. She has loffed a homer and 15 RBIs this season.

