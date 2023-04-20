Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds fentanyl forum in EKY

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday was a busy day for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, despite not attending a debate in Louisville with four of his fellow gubernatorial candidates.

Following a meet and greet at a coffee shop in Manchester, Cameron stopped in Leslie County for his seventh forum on the Fentanyl problem.

“Our goal is to meet with Kentuckians across the commonwealth to hear how you have been impacted by not only opioids but Fentanyl specifically,” he said. “Every day we lose more Kentuckians and Americans to Fentanyl and still more meaningful action must be taken.”

Sitting alongside Cameron at the forum were others advocating for solutions to ending the opioid crisis. Including, former addict Mike St. John.

“One word in your sentence could change somebody’s life. There are so many people in this room that’s full of hope man. I don’t haul dope today. I haul Hope,” John said. “I’m free. I’m responsible. I’m a father. Listen my children don’t have to see what I saw, don’t got to do what I did.”

The forum is part of the Office of the Attorney General’s “Operation Fight Fentanyl” campaign.

The next stop will be Wednesday, May 2 in Henderson County.

