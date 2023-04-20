ARC officials and first responders discuss ‘emergent threat’ of ‘tranq dope’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, April 12, the Biden Administration designated fentanyl mixed with a horse tranquilizer called xylazine an “emerging threat to the United States.”

In Eastern Kentucky, the emergence of this combination, also known as “tranq dope”, has left officials worried.

“This is not new to America, but it’s relatively new to Kentucky and to West Virginia,” said Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) Deputy Legal Counsel Johnathan Gay. “We’re seeing it come into the area and we’re quite frankly scared.”

Along with the opioid epidemic, first responders have seen a steady increase in overdose cases across the region in recent years.

“We experience at least sometimes two and three overdoses a week, up to five to 10 in a week... we had one this morning,” said Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “It’s terrible, a complete disaster.”

Xylazine is a non-opiate, FDA-approved drug, but it is not approved for humans. Because xylazine is not an opiate, this means that naloxone, or “Narcan”, treatments are not effective. This makes the combination even more deadly.

“Narcan cannot always resuscitate someone who has used xylazine and fentanyl because Narcan will not work on the xylazine,” said Gay.

Gay also says that Narcan is still an essential and life-saving drug for those who may experience an overdose and suggests folks keep some on hand or remain aware where it can be found.

“If you need it, it’s available at the health department, most police departments will have it on demand, you can also contact us,” said Gay.

Gay adds that, if you or someone you know is battling addiction or needs more information, you can visit Addiction Recovery Care’s website.

