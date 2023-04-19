Wolfe County wins 14th Region All “A” softball title

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Lady Wolves have achieved All “A” glory.

Wolfe County rode a seventh inning Chloey Creech RBI double to a 4-3 win over Hazard in the 14th Region All “A” Championship.

”(We) welcome any challenges and Chloey pitched a great game on the mound, I’m proud of her,” said Wolfe County head coach Brandi Howard. “Our seniors did a great job. We got two seniors, they led us tonight. We’re really excited to see who we see in Owensboro and welcome the challenge to make us better and compete down there and represent Wolfe County.”

Hazard did finish with a rare triple play in the fifth inning, and kept the game tied much of the game, but had no answer in the seventh inning.

The Lady Wolves will move on to face Louisville Holy Cross, Somerset and Trimble County in pool play of the All “A” State Tournament on Apr. 29 in Owensboro.

BASEBALL

Barbourville 22, Pineville 0 (3 innings)

Breathitt County 16, Buckhorn 0 (3 innings)

Corbin 6, South Laurel 1

Harlan County 9, Harlan 8 (11 innings)

Hazard 5, Perry Central 4 (8 innings)

Jackson City 16, Cordia 1 (3 innings)

Knott Central 10, Betsy Layne 8 (8 innings)

Knox Central 19, Lynn Camp 4

Martin County 10, Magoffin County 0 (5 innings)

McCreary Central 6, Somerset Christian 5

Middlesboro 11, Bell County 1 (6 innings)

North Laurel 18, Clay County 15

Paintsville 3, Johnson Central 0

Pike Central 13, Tug Valley WV 4

Pikeville 6, Wolfe County 2

Powell County 10, Estill County 9

Prestonsburg 10, Floyd Central 7

Pulaski County 10, Rockcastle County 1

Somerset 5, Casey County 3 (9 innings)

Southwestern 5, Wayne County 4

Whitley County 12, Williamsburg 2 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Wolfe County 4, Hazard 3 (14th Region All “A” Championship)

Bell County 13, Barbourville 0 (5 innings)

Boyle County 13, South Laurel 10

Clay County 2, Middlesboro 0

Corbin 17, McCreary Central 0 (5 innings)

Harlan County 13, Harlan 3

Johnson Central 12, Paintsville 3

Knott Central 20, Buckhorn 4 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 22, Floyd Central 0 (3 innings)

Letcher Central 2, Pikeville 0

North Laurel 15, Jackson County 0 (4 innings)

Perry Central 10, Pike Central 0 (5 innings)

Pineville 7, Lynn Camp 0

Powell County 12, Owsley County 5

Rockcastle County 2, Pulaski County 1 (11 innings)

Rowan County 5, Breathitt County 1

Somerset 13, Casey County 9

Whitley County 15, Williamsburg 0 (3 innings)

