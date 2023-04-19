Wildfire at popular Kentucky state park not contained

By Anthony Sizemore and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The wildfire at a popular Eastern Kentucky state park is *not* contained.

Wednesday morning, officials with Powell County Search & Rescue said the fire was contained. However, U.S. Forest Service officials have reversed course and said it has actually “rapidly intensified” in the past 24 hours.

The five-acre fire has been burning for several days at Natural Bridge State Park in Powell County.

Trails at the park were closed Tuesday as crews battled the flames.

So far, there is no report of anyone being hurt or any structures in harm’s way.

Approximately 75 firefighters from the Kentucky Division of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service are working the fire. We are told the Forest Service is also getting help from western states where they typically do not see fires until later in the year.

Firefighters say they do not know how long it will take to put out the fire.

People are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

