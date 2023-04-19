WATCH: Hazard softball completes triple play!

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a great back-and-forth game between Hazard and Wolfe County, the Lady Dawgs pulled out a magnificent play.

With the bases loaded for the Wolves in the fifth inning, Abby Stone hit a fly out to center field. The throw from there went to Hazard pitcher Peyton Fields, who threw to catcher Braylynn Eddington.

Eddington chased down Wolfe County’s Sarah Smith to third for the second out. A quick toss to Ally Hall in another chase down ended with another runner out at second to complete the triple play.

Despite the incredible play, Hazard fell to Wolfe County 4-3 in the 14th Region All “A” Championship.

