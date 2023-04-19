Warmth builds in ahead of late week rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are starting off the day a little warmer in most spots this morning, but you will still likely need a light jacket early.

Today and Tonight

Another day, more sunshine. The difference with today is that while we start the day near 50 for most, we will quickly climb past the 80-degree mark this afternoon. Most of us should end up in the low 80s today.

Partly cloudy skies move in tonight, but we stay dry. Lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

It’s going to be an almost summer-like Thursday across the mountains. We will make our way into the mid-80s in the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds and some southwest winds that could gust up to 20 mph at times. Remember, do not burn until we can get some measurable rain, especially on Thursday as the wind starts to pick back up. It will not cause much to have fires get away from you and cause real problems. Weather-wise, Hillbilly Days in Pikeville will start a little on the toasty side, so don’t forget the sunscreen and water! Lows will drop into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

I have some good news for folks heading out to the festival on Friday. It now looks like while clouds will increase throughout the day, any rain chances would be later in the evening or might even hold off until later at night. Because of that, I think we will get close to 80, even with the clouds Friday afternoon. Rain chances will drop us into the upper 50s to near 60 by Saturday morning.

The first half of Saturday looks a little soggy, but I have some good news there too. It looks like the rain will get lighter the deeper into the day we get. The cold front will be moving through, so those summer temperatures we had on Wednesday and Thursday will be a thing of the past. I think we stay in the 60s for most of the day and then drop to around 40 overnight.

Sunday will be much cooler behind the front with skies gradually clearing later in the day and highs only in the 50s.

Have a good day!

