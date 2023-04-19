Update: Police now offering reward in search of suspect involved in theft case

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook(London Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 4-19-23 Update: Police are now offering a reward in an ongoing Laurel County theft case.

On Tuesday, the London Police Department released a new photo of the suspect involved in the case on Facebook.

The post states that if anyone can provide information that leads to the person’s arrest and conviction, they will receive a $1,000 reward.

You can find out more info on who to contact and how to contact them in the post below.

Original Story 4-17-23:

Police in Laurel County are asking for help to find a stolen pickup truck and the person they believe took it.

London Police say they were able to find the suspect by going through surveillance video to track when a credit card that was in the truck when it was taken was used.

Police did not release when the theft happened, but made the post on Facebook Friday.

If you have any information in the case, please send a message to the Facebook page or call the department at 606-878-7004 and ask for Det. Dillion Blair.

