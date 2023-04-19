Showers sneak back in later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another warm and slightly breezy day in the mountains as we watch a system bringing showers back to the mountains as we head into the back half of this work week. We’ve got one more day of warmth before some much cooler air works back in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch a few clouds sneak into the region during the overnight hours. No big deal, but the increased moisture in the air that’s responsible for the clouds working in will keep it from getting too cool tonight, with overnight lows falling back into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Clouds continue to drift in during the day tomorrow, but not quickly enough to keep us from quickly warming up through the lower to middle 80s. However, those clouds continue to build into the afternoon and evening hours. I think we stay dry through at least early on Friday, though. Clouds, however, keep us mild overnight, with lows only dipping into the lower to middle 60s.

Late Week into the Weekend

I still think we start Friday cloudy but dry throughout the mountains. While southwesterly breezes still keep us warm, with highs in the middle 70s, I do think showers cool us off late. Showers start moving closer by the late afternoon, but I think the bulk hold off until overnight as of now. We’re still near 60° with plenty of clouds and showers overnight. Those showers continue into Saturday morning before we slowly move them out behind a cold front that will leave us much cooler. We’re talking a cloudy and, at times, misty afternoon with highs only making it into the middle 60s.

We’re even cooler as we clear out behind the front Sunday and into early next week. Much cooler air continues to filter into the region as we head into Sunday, with highs only making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clear skies overnight send frost chances through the roof once again as lows fall into the 30s. We stay dry but below average through the middle of next week with highs only slowly recovering back into the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.