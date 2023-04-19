Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Sky watchers can catch a glimpse of a rare hybrid solar eclipse Thursday, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Australia as well as some locations in Southeast Asia will be able to see this rare occurrence on April 20.

A hybrid solar eclipse is a combination of two other solar eclipses. In Thursday’s case, the hybrid eclipse will start with the moon completely blocking out the sun, a total eclipse, to it partially blocking out part of the sun, leaving just a “ring of fire” visible in the sky, an annular eclipse.

The whole spectacle is expected to last nearly 200 minutes, but is unfortunately only viewable from the Southern Hemisphere. However, North American viewers can tune in to NASA’s YouTube livestream to watch it online.

The eclipse is expected to start at 9:34 p.m. EST on April 19 and end at 2:59 a.m. April 20. In Universal Time (UTC), the eclipse takes place entirely on Thursday.

Those unable to catch this eclipse won’t be completely out of luck the rest of the year. NASA has compiled all of the upcoming eclipses through at least 2025 on their website.

Some of these eclipses include an annular, or ring-shaped, solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and the upcoming total solar eclipse nearly a year from now in April 2024.

