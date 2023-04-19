‘Mountain Therapy’ holds ribbon-cutting for Hazard office

By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Therapy held its ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, officially marking their opening in Hazard.

The new business is locally owned and operated.

“Coming from Knott County, if you needed something, you came to Hazard,” said Sam Sparkman, Co-owner of Mountain Therapy. “I just wanted to give back to the community. When I was younger, I had a great deal of physical therapy and I’ve been blessed with it, so I figured no better place than home to help serve.”

The July floods forced Mountain Therapy to put a brief hold on their new office, but now they are staying busy.

“We moved over here at the end of July and then the flood happened and that put us behind a little bit, but then we actually had pretty good case loads, and now we’re staying busy. We have great provider support in our community,” said Jonathan Sizemore, Co-owner of Mountain Therapy.

Mountain Therapy is one of few local providers to offer both physical and speech therapies.

“I’ve worked in the area for six years and there are not a lot of speech therapists in the community and there is definitely a need for kids to get services so I figured we’d get started in the community and that way we can serve the community we live and the community we love,” said Sizemore.

Mountain Therapy is located at 1908 N Main St, Suite 220 in Hazard, and it’s open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

