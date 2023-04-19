Man recovering after falling over 80 feet at Red River Gorge

Man recovering after falling over 80 feet at Red River Gorge
By Kelsey Souto
Apr. 19, 2023
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgia man is recovering after falling over 80 feet off a cliff a few weeks ago in Wolfe County.

On March 25, Gunner Garrison was staying with some friends in the Red River Gorge when he found himself gravely injured and in desperate need of help.

“It was his turn to go get firewood, and he walked around the back of the cabin, and due to weather it was slippery. He slipped down the landing and couldn’t catch himself. There was no barrier between the cabin and the 80-foot drop-off,” Garrison’s fiancé, Katelyn Harrod, said.

Volunteers with Wolfe County Search and Rescue answered that call and got to work rappeling down to him. They initially called for a helicopter evacuation, but wind conditions made it too dangerous.

Drew Stevens has been with Wolfe County Search and Rescue for 11 years and says they are now averaging one-and-a-half to two rescues a week.

“We have a lot of cliffs here in the Red River Gorge. We have thousands of miles of cliff line, that’s always a hazard to be aware of, that’s always a hazard to make sure you’re behaving well around those cliff lines to make sure you’re staying safe,” said Stevens.

Garrison spent several weeks in a Lexington hospital with a spinal cord injury and has since been transferred to another facility in Georgia where he lives. Harrod has been by his side ever since while he works to recover.

“He’s starting to participate in OT, PT, rec therapy and they’re just working on getting his lungs stronger and his body stronger,” said Harrod.

Harrod says they are grateful for the quick response of rescuers and friends that stayed with him while they awaited help.

If you would like to support Garrison, his family and their recovery, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Click here to donate to Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

