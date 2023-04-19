Longtime Middlesboro pastor laid to rest

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime pastor from Middlesboro who died this past weekend was laid to rest Tuesday.

Rev. Bruce Walzer died Saturday at the age of 92.

Rev. Walzer served for five years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and began attending Clear Creek Bible College in 1964, ultimately earning a Doctorate of Divinity. He spent more than 50 years preaching in the area.

He was also heavily involved in the Kentucky Baptist Convention’s Disaster Relief program, traveling to areas affected by natural disasters to minister, clothe and feed.

Rev. Walzer was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro following a service at East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church.

He was survived by Mary Lou, his wife of 70 years, two children and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

His family asks for memorial contributions to the Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief or Clear Creek Bible College Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.

