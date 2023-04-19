London man arrested for DUI, active bench warrant

George Walker arrested in London on multiple charges
George Walker arrested in London on multiple charges(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested following a traffic stop on multiple charges including an active bench warrant.

George P. Walker, 46, of London, was arrested on April 13 for driving on a DUI-suspended license, an active bench warrant and other charges.

Police pulled Walker over for expired plates, and later discovered his license status and the warrant.

He was arrested for those and other traffic charges and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

