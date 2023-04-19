Laurel County’s Silas House to be appointed Kentucky Poet Laureate

silas house lark ascending
silas house lark ascending(Keaton Hall)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Apr. 19, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native was selected as the Commonwealth’s next Poet Laureate.

Silas House, a Lily native known for his novels set in the South, will be appointed as the new Kentucky Poet Laureate on Monday, April 24, at the capitol for Kentucky Writers’ Day.

ArtStation in Hazard hosts Kentucky author Silas House

House is an EKU alumnus and the author of seven novels. His latest release, Lark Ascending, won the 2023 Southern Book Prize.

