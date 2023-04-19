Laurel County’s Silas House to be appointed Kentucky Poet Laureate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native was selected as the Commonwealth’s next Poet Laureate.

Silas House, a Lily native known for his novels set in the South, will be appointed as the new Kentucky Poet Laureate on Monday, April 24, at the capitol for Kentucky Writers’ Day.

House is an EKU alumnus and the author of seven novels. His latest release, Lark Ascending, won the 2023 Southern Book Prize.

