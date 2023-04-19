Laurel Countians gather to celebrate local businesses

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members showed up in support of local businesses and business partners.

On Tuesday, the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet supporting various businesses in the county.

London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce CEO Deanna Herrmann said celebrating the community is what it is all about.

“It is just a fun night to celebrate the businesses in London and Laurel County and everything that we are doing here and how we are growing and progressing,” she said.

She said that the banquet would not be possible without the sponsors of the chamber and the banquet itself.

“It is the citizens of London and Laurel County that have all come together and made this possible,” she said. “Now we are bringing businesses together because we are conveners and we like to convene everybody into one big room.”

Officials with the chamber named WB Transport LLC Large Business of the Year, Hotwire Productions.net Small Business of the Year and Parkinson’s In Motion Non-Profit Business of the Year.

Officials also highlighted teachers in the county.

Kimberly Harville of Cold Hill Elementary School, Tyler Kirby of South Laurel Middle School and Brittanie Smith of South Laurel High School won Teacher of the Year for each school level.

