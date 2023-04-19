Laurel Countians gather to celebrate local businesses

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members showed up in support of local businesses and business partners.

On Tuesday, the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet supporting various businesses in the county.

London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce CEO Deanna Herrmann said celebrating the community is what it is all about.

“It is just a fun night to celebrate the businesses in London and Laurel County and everything that we are doing here and how we are growing and progressing,” she said.

She said that the banquet would not be possible without the sponsors of the chamber and the banquet itself.

“It is the citizens of London and Laurel County that have all come together and made this possible,” she said. “Now we are bringing businesses together because we are conveners and we like to convene everybody into one big room.”

Officials with the chamber named WB Transport LLC Large Business of the Year, Hotwire Productions.net Small Business of the Year and Parkinson’s In Motion Non-Profit Business of the Year.

Officials also highlighted teachers in the county.

Kimberly Harville of Cold Hill Elementary School, Tyler Kirby of South Laurel Middle School and Brittanie Smith of South Laurel High School won Teacher of the Year for each school level.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
AEP
Kentucky Power sale from AEP to Liberty Utilities terminated
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Police asking for help to find suspects involved in theft from Corbin store

Latest News

Natural Bridge Fire Update - April 18, 2023
Natural Bridge Fire Update - April 18, 2023
Mountain News at 11 - London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce Banquet
Mountain News at 11 - London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce Banquet
East Kentucky Leadership Award Winner Charles "Red" Colwell - April 18, 2023
East Kentucky Leadership Award Winner Charles "Red" Colwell - April 18, 2023
Mountain News at 11 - Floyd County Family Comes Home
Mountain News at 11 - Floyd County Family Comes Home
Hazard softball Triple Play