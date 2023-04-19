Knott Co. man receives East KY Leadership Award for flood rescues

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s historic flood, the actions of one Knott County man have gained nationwide attention.

”I just think people need to be more big-hearted and help people because that’s who I am,” said Knott County native Nathan Day. “I’ll help anybody.”

When Day heard his neighbors screaming for help the morning of July 28, he sprung into action.

“I heard them start crying, that’s when I said, ‘I’ve got to go now. I have no choice but to go,’” he said.

Day saved two mothers and five children from being swept away by the flood, before wading through flood water once again to save two more women on an adjacent street.

“There are people out here that does care,” he said. “There are still people here that will help you in the time of need and everybody won’t turn their back on you, because I won’t.”

Day’s story has been heard across the nation, landing him on programs like The Kelly Clarkson Show and on national news outlets like CNN.

Among the numerous accolades Day has received over the last eight months, he will also be receiving an award for his actions at the 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Conference in Hazard.

Day said he did not need to be recognized for saving these people, because in tough times, helping others is just what you are supposed to do.

“I just feel like if everyone would open their doors and open their hearts, this world would be a better place,” he said.

The East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be held at Hazard Community and Technical College April 27-28.

