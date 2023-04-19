‘Help the Homeless’ group aims to address Southern Kentucky problem

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of Southern Kentuckians have come together to solve the growing problem of homelessness in their region.

Group members said there are hundreds of homeless people in Somerset.

“They live in between buildings, in dumpsters, we have some in cars. Last week, we got a call of a 7-year-old living in a car. We have had 18-year-olds living in cars. We have helped all ages in terrible situations,” Jessica Lee Luster said.

The group is called ‘Help the Homeless’, and one of their first actions was to buy a mobile shower facility and shuttle people to nearby shelters.

Members are planning several other events to lend a helping hand.

One of the first events is scheduled for April 28. Then, every following Friday, the group plans to hold a Friday Feast at the Pulaski County Judicial Plaza.

There is also a Pulaski County Homelessness Conference scheduled for March 2024 to talk about issues. The conference will have live music, speakers and informational booths.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.