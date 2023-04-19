Health care professionals, educators discuss pros and cons of screen time for kids

(Source: KMTV/CNN (custom credit) | Source: KMTV/CNN)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last decade, technology has become a useful tool for kids to stay connected with one another, but healthcare professionals say too much of something is not always a good thing.

Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard said technology has become a double-edged sword for kids.

Lockard said too much screen time can cause kids to lack physical activity, but it could also cause them to lack empathy, too.

“If you don’t understand how your words can hurt, how your actions can impact others, and you [don’t] develop this good social relationship actually interacting in group settings or one-on-one with other people there, then you don’t know how to regulate your conduct,” he said.

However, educators said when school is out for summer, kids should not abandon those screens entirely.

East Perry Elementary School math consultant Kaitlyn Kelly said technology can be a great tool for kids to prevent a ‘learning slide.’

“During the summer, students lose some of those core foundational skills because of the summer slide where they’re not being reinforced every single day,” Kelly said.

Educators and health care workers agree that screen time is all about balance; ensuring kids are using technology to meet their needs in today’s world, but also making time to have in-person interaction and real-world experiences.

“That’s what the experts recommend, how do you get your children engaged in other activities and try to help them to limit that screen time,” Lockard said.

Lockard added that the Centers for Disease and Prevention offers great insight as to how much screen time is appropriate for kids based on their age.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

